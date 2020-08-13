Ford recalls 500K Edge, Lincoln MKX crossovers for brake issue

The affected crossovers have front brake jounce hoses that could rupture and cause a gradual brake fluid leak, the company announced in a media release.

It may take longer for drivers to decelerate or stop, which could increase the risk of a crash. However, Ford said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the brake hose issue, which affects 488,594 vehicles in the U.S. and territories, 62,876 in Canada and 7,140 in Mexico.