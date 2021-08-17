Former Cassano’s location torn down in Springboro

The former Cassano’s Pizza location on North Main Street in Springboro is being demolished this week.
The former building is on the east edge of the Wright Station redevelopment site at the intersection of Main Street and Ohio 741.
The Cassano’s is in a new 5,000-square-foot building on the Main Street side of Wright Station. The new restaurant was built immediately adjacent to the old restaurant so Cassano’s could maintain normal operations during construction, according to city officials.
“Vic” Cassano, Sr. and his mother-in-law Caroline “Mom” Dinisi opened their first shop June 4, 1953 in a 20-by-15 foot room in the back of a Kettering grocery store. They sold 400 square-cut, thin-crust pizzas the first day.
Cassano’s Pizza King was one of the first in the nation to franchise its stores in 1955. The company grew to 125 stores and by the 1970s it ranked in the top four pizza chains in the country.
Cassano Sr. retired in 1986 and his son Vic Cassano Jr. bought the company. Today the third generation runs the family business.