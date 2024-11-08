Former DPS aide who hit child with autism gets probation

Video from Rosa Parks Early Childhood Learning Center showed Sorrells on Aug. 21, 2023, pulling 3-year-old student Braylen Tootle in a wagon down a hallway when the boy got out and started running. Sorrells could be seen in the footage knocking the boy to the floor and then picking him up by the ankles. Another employee saw the incident and took the child away from Sorrells.

The child’s parents, Robert Tootle and Taneshia Lindsay, said they weren’t informed of the incident until they picked up their son from school.

Tootle and Lindsay in July announced a civil lawsuit filed against Sorrells and Dayton Public Schools. They said they felt disrespected and can’t trust the school to take care of their son.

Tootle and Lindsay dismissed the case Oct. 31 without prejudice —which means that it can be refiled — according court records.