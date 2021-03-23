Former Fairborn city manager named as Trotwood planning director

“I’m looking forward to be able to utilize my experience and my knowledge on how to build community to help them bring in new development, redevelopment and to really emphasize the quality of community that is there so that it can be a major player in the Dayton region,” McDonnell said. “I’m excited to help Trotwood in its redevelopment phase. There’s so much opportunity there in Trotwood and I’m so excited to be part of the team.”

The Columbus native said she is passionate about redevelopment and growing communities. One of the first steps McDonnell wants to take to make redevelopment possible is to develop a strategic economic plan that puts everyone on the same page.