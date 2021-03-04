Former Greene County Career Center auctioned for $1.6M

The old Greene County Career Center building was auctioned off for $1.6 million.
The auction for the building at 2960 W. Enon Road in Xenia Twp. lasted about an hour, said Greene County Career Center spokesman Ron Bolender. Kip Morris was the highest bidder, Bolender said.
Morris is the CEO of a HVAC company, Five Star Heating and Cooling Group.
The contents of the building were bought at an earlier auction for about $230,000, Bolender said. Both the auctions were held by Sheridan and Associates in-person at the old campus and on line.
Students started attending the new $70 million career center building on Innovation Drive in August 2020. Voters approved a 20-year, 1.03-mill tax to help pay for the new facility in Xenia. The building was designed by Levin Porter Architects, and Shook Construction was the general contractor.
By law the Greene County Career Center had to offer the old building to charter and STEM schools in the district. No one was interested in the building, so it was put up for auction.
The Board of Education will review this offer at the March 10 meeting.