Former l’Auberge owner dies, had decades-long Dayton area restaurant career

The former owner of a well-known four-star Kettering restaurant now closed has died.
Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. He was 78.
Reif and l’Auberge partner Dieter Krug transformed the restaurant after buying the Far Hills Avenue site as The Inn in the late 1970s, according to Dayton Daily News archives. The two had previously worked at the King Cole together in Dayton.
L’Auberge earned a four-star rating from Mobil Travel Guide the first year it was eligible for consideration — a very rare accomplishment.
L’Auberge held that coveted four-star rating for two decades, through at least 2002, three years after Krug retired and Reif became sole owner of the only four-star restaurant in the state of Ohio.
No restaurant in Cleveland or Columbus held a four- or five-star rating at the time, and only the Maisonette in Cincinnati held a five-start rating. The Maisonette closed in 2005. L’Auberge survived for more than three decades by changing to accommodate new tastes.
