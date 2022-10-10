BreakingNews
NEW DETAIL: Kettering seeks more COVID emergency rental help for Centerville, other suburbs
NEW DETAIL: Kettering seeks more COVID emergency rental help for Centerville, other suburbs

Local News
By
9 minutes ago

KETTERING — The city is seeking more in federal emergency rental assistance funds to help south suburban residents avoid eviction.

Kettering wants $750,000 more for a program it has already received more than $4 million in federal money to keep renters impacted by COVID in Kettering, Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. in their homes.

A measure on the additional funds is set to be addressed by Kettering City Council Tuesday night.

Kettering oversees the program for Centerville, Moraine and Washington Twp. because it is home to the municipal court that handles eviction cases for all four jurisdictions, officials said.

Through mid-June, Kettering had doled out about $3.3 million in federal emergency funds to 750 qualified applicants with about half of those in the past five months, Kettering records show. At that time, more than 300 applications awaited processing, according to the city.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

