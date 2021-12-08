Former Montgomery County commissioner, Miami Twp. trustee, dies

Page, 90, was born February 16, 1931, in Dayton, to Oscar and Lula (Swift) Page. He was a 1949 graduate of Miamisburg High School and attended the Ohio State University. Page was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served in various roles over the years. Oscar served in the National Guard during the Korean War. He was active in government, serving as a Miami Twp. trustee and later as a Montgomery County commissioner.

Page also owned his own insurance agency for nearly 50 years.