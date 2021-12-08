Former Montgomery County commissioner, Miami Twp. trustee, dies

Oscar Page, Jr., a former Miami Twp. trustee and a Montgomery County commissioner, died Monday at home.
Page, 90, was born February 16, 1931, in Dayton, to Oscar and Lula (Swift) Page. He was a 1949 graduate of Miamisburg High School and attended the Ohio State University. Page was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he served in various roles over the years. Oscar served in the National Guard during the Korean War. He was active in government, serving as a Miami Twp. trustee and later as a Montgomery County commissioner.
Page also owned his own insurance agency for nearly 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norbert Page; sisters, Virginia Selby and Georgia Page; and his brother-in-law, Robert Woolf.
Page is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Walker) Page; children, Nancy (Garry) Andrews, Diane (Gary) Naylor, and Dr. David (Cheryl) Page; grandchildren, Steven Page, Matthew Page, Karen (Brad) Jones, Kim (John) Lee, Craig (Jacquelyn) Naylor; step-grandchildren, Chad Jones, and Jonathan (Ashley) Jones; great-grandchild, Nora Jane Lee; step-great-grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren, and Logan Jones; sisters-in-law, Patricia Page and DaOnne Woolf.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home, 508 E. Linden Ave., Miamisburg. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 470 S. Gebhart Church Road, Miamisburg. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle 5 Points Road, Centerville. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church.
About the Author