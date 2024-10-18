Former prosecutor charged with soliciting pleads not guilty, resigns from mental health board

A former prosecutor and magistrate charged with soliciting for prostitution following a statewide sting has entered a plea of not guilty in Kettering Municipal Court.
Jeffrey Startzman meanwhile has resigned from his position on the board of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addition and Mental Health Services.
“I have enjoyed my time on the Board and getting to work with you. Unfortunately my battle with Parkinson’s disease and the resulting depression which I am being treated for, make my continued involvement impossible at this time,” Startzman wrote in a letter Tuesday to ADAMHS Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley.
Montgomery County commissioners will appoint a replacement for Startzman to the board next week, according to county officials.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office on Monday announced Startzman was among more than 100 people across Ohio — including about a dozen locally — arrested as part of a statewide human trafficking operation.
Startzman on Thursday entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge. A trial date is not set. A message left for Startzman’s attorney was not immediately returned.
Prior to his service on the ADAMHS board, Startzman was a prosecutor, magistrate and court administrator.
Also charged with soliciting in the statewide sting was Charles Arnold, a chief fire inspector for the Ohio Department of Commerce. Arnold has also entered a plea of not guilty.
