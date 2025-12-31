Former reality TV star accused of bestiality in Warren County

McCollister starred in the 2015 show “Neighbors with Benefits” along with his then-wife, Diana, about couples embracing a swinger lifestyle in Hamilton Twp. Viewer backlash led A&E to cancel the show after only airing two episodes.

McCollister was taken into custody Dec. 23 — the same day the case was filed and a warrant for his arrest issued. He remains held in the Warren County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond, according to jail and court records.

He was ordered to not have contact with anyone younger than 18 or any animals.

Warren County Sheriff Barry Riley said deputies seized two dogs, which “are being exceptionally cared for.” He declined to release what led to the investigation into McCollister or when it was opened.

The attorney who represented McCollister in Warren County Court, Andrew Brenner, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.