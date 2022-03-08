Former RG Properties CEO joins Woodard Development

Duplain has made his own mark, working as development director for the Dayton office of Miller-Valentine Group for five years before spending a decade as director of development at Mills Morgan.

He then joined Randy Gunlock at RG Properties.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be a part of the team,” Duplain said in a release Monday regarding Woodard Development.

“Jason and Scott have shared with me their vision of continued investment in downtown Dayton and the broader region. I am very confident we have the experience, skill set and financial capabilities to continue to transform these communities,” he added.