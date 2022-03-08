Former RG Properties CEO joins Woodard Development

The former chief executive of RG Properties is joining Woodard Development, the principals said Monday.
Busy downtown Dayton developer Woodard Development announced the acquisition of Ascent Real Estate Advisors, meaning the former CEO of Austin Landing developer RG Properties Todd Duplain is joining Jason Woodard and Scott Laubie as a partner in Woodard’s firm.
“Todd is as good as they come both in character and expertise,” Woodard said. “We did not hesitate when the opportunity arose to make him part of the team.”
Since 2012, Woodard Development has spearheaded several highly visible projects in downtown Dayton and beyond, including the Water Street residential and business district, the 444 Building, the Delco Lofts and many others.
Duplain has made his own mark, working as development director for the Dayton office of Miller-Valentine Group for five years before spending a decade as director of development at Mills Morgan.
He then joined Randy Gunlock at RG Properties.
“I am incredibly excited and honored to be a part of the team,” Duplain said in a release Monday regarding Woodard Development.
“Jason and Scott have shared with me their vision of continued investment in downtown Dayton and the broader region. I am very confident we have the experience, skill set and financial capabilities to continue to transform these communities,” he added.
