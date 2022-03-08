Hamburger icon
Former RG Properties CEO joins Woodard Development

The Manhattan, also known as the J.K. McIntire Building, built in 1912 and located at 601 E. Third St. in downtown Dayton's historic Webster Station celebrated its grand opening on Friday, May 7, 2021. Redeveloped by Woodard Development, locally founded technology firms Mile Two (floors 3-5 featured in this gallery) and Battle Sight Technologies (lower level featured in an April 2021 gallery) are now fully moved in to the building. Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge, Principal of Woodard Development Jason Woodard, President of Battle Sight Technologies Nick Ripplinger and Co-Founder & Partner of Mile Two Jeff Graley spoke about the recently completed project at the start of the open house. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News
By , Staff
28 minutes ago

The former chief executive of RG Properties is joining Woodard Development, the principals said Monday.

Busy downtown Dayton developer Woodard Development announced the acquisition of Ascent Real Estate Advisors, meaning the former CEO of Austin Landing developer RG Properties Todd Duplain is joining Jason Woodard and Scott Laubie as a partner in Woodard’s firm.

Todd Duplain, partner in Woodard Development. Contributed

“Todd is as good as they come both in character and expertise,” Woodard said. “We did not hesitate when the opportunity arose to make him part of the team.”

Since 2012, Woodard Development has spearheaded several highly visible projects in downtown Dayton and beyond, including the Water Street residential and business district, the 444 Building, the Delco Lofts and many others.

Duplain has made his own mark, working as development director for the Dayton office of Miller-Valentine Group for five years before spending a decade as director of development at Mills Morgan.

He then joined Randy Gunlock at RG Properties.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to be a part of the team,” Duplain said in a release Monday regarding Woodard Development.

“Jason and Scott have shared with me their vision of continued investment in downtown Dayton and the broader region. I am very confident we have the experience, skill set and financial capabilities to continue to transform these communities,” he added.

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

