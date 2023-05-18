Foundation brings joy to those with breast cancer

The youngest recipient so far was in her teens while others are in their 30s, 40s and into their 80s.

Breast Wishes doesn’t grant financial wishes such as paying bills. It does, though, refer those in need of that assistance to other organizations who do provide that relief. “The things we do, I think, bring a little more lasting joy,” Snyder said.

Anyone who would like to support a wish can make tax-deductible gifts online, and, if desired, designate the community to which they would like to direct this gift.

The foundation remained active granting wishes during COVID-19 but not as many and held no events and few meetings, said Snyder.

As Breast Wishes emerged from the pandemic, its foundation chair since 2016 Ken Herr of Dayton, decided to retire at the end of 2022. Hillman of Tipp City was elected as new board chair effective Jan. 1.

The foundation also has moved operations from Snyder’s home to 115 E. National Road in Vandalia. The building has space for meetings with wish recipients, donors and others including those wanting to learn more about the foundation.

So far this year, the foundation has added Bonnie Baker as marketing committee chair and Leigh Ann Fulford, diversity, equity and inclusion task force chair.

Interns from the University of Dayton are being hired to help out this summer.

“We have been meeting with a lot of people, bringing people into the organization,” Snyder said. “Jan and Bonnie have a lot of contact, which was a missing piece.”

The biggest event of Breast Wishes each year is the Run for Kelli.

Among organization goals is granting 500 wishes by 2025.

It is looking for more volunteers and more board members, in addition to more recipients and donors, Hillman said.

Wish applications and other information are available at www.breastwishesfoundation.org. The phone number is 937-793-9474.

