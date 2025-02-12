Founder of medical treatment network: ‘Dayton shaped who I am’

Advent’s co-founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula, was born and raised in Dayton and lived on the north side near Englewood. He attended Northmont schools from kindergarten through his graduation from Northmont High School in 1989, then attended Duke University, Hahnemann University School of Medicine and Drexel University College of Medicine.

Kandula, an otolaryngologist, and his wife, Gwen, an audiologist, then launched Advent in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 2004, growing it to 28 locations nationwide with approximately 400 employees.

The practice said it helps patients “break free from ineffective healthcare treatments and the frustration of pharmacy aisles, nasal sprays and sleep aids.”

The new clinic is slated to host Breathing Triangle screenings and a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. today.

Guests may consult with Advent sinus and sleep experts during the event. Visit www.tinyurl.com/advent2025 to RSVP. Walk-ins are welcome.

Kandula said his immigrant parents worked hard to raise their children within a new country, and he hoped to open an Advent clinic in Dayton while both of them could see it.

“My dad passed away in 2023 before we could get there,” he said. “My mom will be at the ribbon cutting.”

Kandula said opening an Advent location in his hometown is “an incredible milestone.”

“Dayton shaped who I am, and ... it’s incredibly poignant to come full circle by bringing my life’s work to the community where everything started,” he said.