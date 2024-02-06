Four treated for overdose on University of Dayton campus

Four people suffered an apparent overdose Friday at a University of Dayton apartment.
“University of Dayton Public Safety is investigating an incident in Campus South apartments Friday, Feb. 2, where two students and two non-students in a residence exhibited signs of an overdose of an unknown substance,” a statement from university officials read.
Three were treated and released from a local hospital, and one person was treated at the scene.
Officials did not say whether the two students will face university discipline.
“The health, well-being and safety of our students is our priority,” the university said. “The university is making resources available to anyone affected by the incident,”
