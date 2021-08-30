Franklin ER to get more services with $9M expansion

The Warren County campus is in a competitive medical area, off Interstate 75 at the Franklin/Springboro exit, just over six miles away from the health system’s new Middletown campus and close to 7 miles from competitor Premier Health’s Atrium Medical Center.

The expansion will cost about $9 million, according to Kettering Health, and will add about 24,000 square feet of medical office space for primary care, specialty services, lab services, and some educational and wellness programs.