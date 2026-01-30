Franklin historical home for sale draws national interest

“There has been lots of traffic,” said Laura Ryan. She and husband Mark Ryan are the broker and listing agent for the property with RE/MAX Victory + Affiliates Mark Ryan Group. “Some of the activity is nosy neighbors wanting to see inside.”

Built in 1876, the 2,969-square-foot home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage on a quarter-acre corner lot.

But the real attraction is inside.

Stepping through the front door is like stepping back in time.

Original woodwork adorns the staircase, doors and built-in shelves. Stained glass fills several windows and original light fixtures can be found throughout.

Most rooms, including all the bedrooms, have fireplaces. They’re non-functional due to the home’s age, but add a richness to the historical feel of the house.

Previous owners found dated signatures of other previous owners beneath wallpaper in the primary bedroom. The signatures have been preserved and framed.

According to newspaper reports from the day, the home was built for Frank and Emma Douglas. He was an agent for the Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railway. There was enough land that subsequent owners had a pony and then goats on the property.

The house has been used as a primary residence and a bed and breakfast through the years, something a future owner could easily do, Ryan said.

The house sits at the west end of the historic Lions Bridge on Second Street with a an unobstructed view of the Great Miami River and Franklin’s River Street.

City Manager Jonathan Westendorf has said future development plans are to close River Street from Second Street to Sixth Street and convert the space into a park complete with walking trails, benches and access docks to the river as part of its downtown revitalization efforts.

The plan also includes replacing a stoplight at the intersection of Second Street and Oxford Road with a roundabout to eliminate traffic backups.

Ryan said the proposals have added to the appeal of the home.

“I think with what Franklin is doing with the river makes (this house) even more appealing,” Ryan said.

The Ryans have found a niche selling historical homes, she said, including three recent sales in the Clifton area near the University of Cincinnati.

The Franklin home is listed for $250,000.