Franklin Twp. places senior services renewal levy on November ballot

Stivers said the free bus transportation service recorded 2,851 trips in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. In the first six months of 2021, there were 554 trips. She believes a lot of senior citizens are fearful of going back into their pre-COVID-19 routines. Stivers said 80% of those trips are for medical care and treatment.

She also said there is no overlapping of services between the township’s program and the Warren County Elderly Services Program.

Stivers said she realized during the pandemic of how important the bus drivers were for the township’s disabled and senior citizens.

“We have residents who were secluded from family and caregivers who rely on us to take them to dialysis and chemo every week,” she said. “We were quite literally their lifeline at that time.”

Stivers said, “a lot of riders don’t have family nearby. We see them several times a week when we take them to the doctor or grocery. We’ve become their most stable social connection they have.”

