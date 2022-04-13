Fraze, rec center, Delco Park are part of Kettering Wi-Fi business deal

BreakingNews
Deputy police chief sentenced after second DUI led to resignation
The Kettering Recreation Complex and the Fraze Pavilion are two Kettering spots at which a Wi-Fi network is expected to be completed this year, officials said. FILE

KETTERING — A Wi-Fi network will be available as part of a fiber network deal at three Kettering spots that annually attract tens of thousands, according to the city.

A five-year agreement with altafiber will bring that service to the Fraze Pavilion, Kettering Recreation Complex and Delco Park, city officials announced.

Altafiber and its Smart City organization — branded as UniCity — is expected to complete the fiber-enabled networks by June at the Fraze, and late this year at the KRC and Delco Park, Kettering officials said.

Cincinnati Bell is now doing business as altafiber in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. The company has invested more than $1 billion into expanding its fiber network across the region, officials said.

Altafiber is building fiber beyond its traditional operating area. It has projects in the Oregon District, Levitt Pavilion, the University of Dayton Arena, the city of Fairborn, and recently announced that it will open a retail store and business office in Dayton this spring, officials said.

