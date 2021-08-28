FRAZE SHOW CANCELED: Kenny Wayne Shepherd postpones tour due to COVID

“Unfortunately, a member of our touring family is experiencing Covid symptoms,” Shepherd noted via a message on Fraze’s Facebook page. “With an abundance of caution we will be postponing our next few shows. Our primary goal is to ensure the safety of our band, crew, staff at venues and our fans. We appreciate your patience as we work to reschedule these shows.”

Guests who purchased tickets for the concert directly from Fraze FanFare, Fraze ticket office, Etix online or over the phone will automatically receive a refund within 14 days.