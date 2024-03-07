Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open at former Bolts site in Englewood

A groundbreaking ceremony, set for March 12, will kick off the construction of a 2,500-square-foot building, which will include a drive-thru and indoor dining area.

According to franchisee Dominic Gatta, the Englewood location is estimated to open around late August or early September.

The Wichita, Kansas-based restaurant is continuing its expansion into the Dayton-area market after opening a Beavercreek location last year.

The fast-casual franchise brand was founded in 2002 and currently has over 500 locations across 36 states.

The restaurant’s signature item is the steakburger, Gatta said. Other offerings include shoestring fries, beef hotdogs, patty melts, chicken sandwiches, and frozen custard.

“Our custard is made continuously throughout the day, so there’s a fresh batch every couple of hours,” Gatta said. “And one of the things you’ll notice within our restaurants is that our food doesn’t sit; there’s no holders or warmers, and when you place an order for a burger, that’s when it hits the grill.”

The Englewood location will hire anywhere from 55 to 65 employees to start off, Gatta said.

Hours of operation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new Freddy’s location will continue the tradition of a restaurant on the site, dating to when Jack Maio and his brother opened Bolts on the site in 1993.

Maio cited changes in the restaurant industry, staffing shortages and rising costs as contributing to his decision to close Bolts.

“Lots of competition these days, plus I’m old,” Maio said. “I’m going to be 75, so after a while time becomes more important than making money.”