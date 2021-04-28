Free HIV testing and other health screenings offered today in Dayton

Equitas Health will be in Dayton today with it first mobile outreach vehicle and offer free health screenings.
The mobile clinic aims to meet the medical needs of the community in rural and urban residential areas in Dayton to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines and other health screenings.
“It all came down to wanting to make sure that we were meeting the community where the community needed us most. I think the pandemic really exacerbated a number of health care disparities that we knew existed, but we’re able to watch essentially see it play out in real time in a way that no one could ignore. Doing this right now also mitigates the risk of exposure by coming to our facility and rather staying within your own communities.,” said Alex Shanks, associate director of prevention. “It also allows us to work in partnership with organizations that communities already trust.”
Credit: Knack Video + Photo
The mobile outreach vehicle is offering mental health services, oral health screenings, Covid-19 testing and vaccines, HIV testing and information, glucose and blood pressure readings, and syringe exchange services when legal to help prevent the spread of HIV.
“We have a couple areas of the state where we are seeing clusters of HIV transmission and prevalence go up do to people using dirty syringes. Whenever possible and legal we like to do safe syringe program so if you bring in a certain number of syringes we can give you a certain number of clean syringes to decrease the likelihood that someone who injects drugs would be reliant on reusing old syringes and decreasing the likelihood that they will transfer or contract HIV,” said Shanks.
The event is open for all but has a focus to help the Black community get vital screenings.
“Reporting shows that while Black Ohioans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, the State’s vaccination efforts so far have not consistently reached Black communities. With the launch of our new Mobile Outreach Vehicle, we will be able to take our critical services, like COVID testing and vaccinations, and meet people where they are at,” said Equitas Health President & CEO Bill Hardy in statement.
The vehicle will spend one to weeks in different regions of the state for the screenings.
Today, the mobile clinic will visit Members on 937 from 4 to 8 p.m. Members Only 937 is located at 5515 N Main St., Dayton. Registration is not necessary for this event as walk-ups are welcome.