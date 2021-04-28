Free HIV testing and other health screenings offered today in Dayton

“We have a couple areas of the state where we are seeing clusters of HIV transmission and prevalence go up do to people using dirty syringes. Whenever possible and legal we like to do safe syringe program so if you bring in a certain number of syringes we can give you a certain number of clean syringes to decrease the likelihood that someone who injects drugs would be reliant on reusing old syringes and decreasing the likelihood that they will transfer or contract HIV,” said Shanks.

The event is open for all but has a focus to help the Black community get vital screenings.

“Reporting shows that while Black Ohioans have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations, the State’s vaccination efforts so far have not consistently reached Black communities. With the launch of our new Mobile Outreach Vehicle, we will be able to take our critical services, like COVID testing and vaccinations, and meet people where they are at,” said Equitas Health President & CEO Bill Hardy in statement.

The vehicle will spend one to weeks in different regions of the state for the screenings.

Today, the mobile clinic will visit Members on 937 from 4 to 8 p.m. Members Only 937 is located at 5515 N Main St., Dayton. Registration is not necessary for this event as walk-ups are welcome.