Free outdoor concert planned in Dayton historic neighborhood

In recent years he began interweaving “house concerts,” intimate musical performances in private homes, into his touring schedule.

This year he and his family set out in a 20-year-old RV to perform outdoor concerts across the country.

“The show that I do, especially those house concert shows, is very much like a storyteller,” Mahone said. “I’m sharing with people our adventure on the road and the songs tie into it. I’m trying to weave a whole storyline through the show. It’s an experience for people. Whether they know the songs or not, they can find a way to connect with them.”

Oak & Ivy Park, 700 Anderson-Goodrich Court. has an amphitheater built within it and holds 200 people.

Jeff Jackson, the Wright-Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association president, hosted a Mahone house party several years ago and invited him back to perform in the park.

“He’s very, very talented,” Jackson said. “I would say 95 percent (of the performance) is original music. He tells the story of the process or idea behind each song.”

The family-friendly concert is free, but donations are encouraged. Reservations for tickets can be made online at www.jaredmahone.com.

Visitors should bring chairs and blankets and can bring snacks and refreshments.