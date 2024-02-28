Fried chicken and pizza: Reporter tries KFC’s Chizza, a new menu item

According to KFC, the Chizza debuted in the Philippines in 2015. Since then, it has made its way around the world to Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain and Mexico, among other countries.

Now it’s time for the U.S. to try the global phenomenon for the first time.

I would describe the Chizza as the fast food version of chicken parmesan. The chicken I had was crispy with a nice thickness to it. Shout out to the KFC located at 4207 Linden Ave. in Riverside. It was some of the best fried chicken I’ve had in awhile from KFC. The pepperonis on the Chizza were fine, but I didn’t think they were necessary.

Customers can order the Chizza as a combo with a side and drink for $12.99 or alone for $9.99. There is a smaller version of the Chizza for $5.99.

While I was there, I also tried the new Smash’d Potato Bowl with Nuggets.

This was a new twist on KFC’s Famous Bowl. The bowl featured mashed potatoes topped with fries, cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, a three-cheese blend and chicken nuggets. It was good, but I think I will stick with the traditional Famous Bowl.

If you’re looking for a drink to go with you meal, KFC’s Blackberry Lemonade has returned.

To find a KFC near you, visit www.kfc.com.