Frigid temperatures break 108-year-old record in Dayton Sunday

The previous record for Dec. 14 was set in 1917.

Dayton’s coldest Dec. 14 was minus 15 degrees in 1898.

While freezing temperatures continued Monday, the region will go through a warming trend for the next few days with highs peaking in the 50s on Thursday.

However, the milder temperatures will bring rain as well Thursday day.

Highs will be in the mid-30s Tuesday and low 40s Wednesday, according to the NWS. High temperatures are expected to stay above freezing into next week.