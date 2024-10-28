Frisch’s Springfield location permanently closes

The restaurant at 1831 N. Bechtle Ave. closed its doors at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. The other Frisch’s location in Springfield at 2201 E. Main St. remains open.

This news comes less that a week after two other Frisch’s locations closed: 3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown and 1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon. According to Clermont County court records, two other locations could be on the chopping block.

The Frisch’s at 1800 Germantown Road in Middletown and 6638 Dixie Highway in Fairfield are listed on eviction notices.

A lawsuit was filed earlier this month in Clermont County Court. According to the lawsuit, NNN Reit, the investment company that owns the Frisch’s properties, has filed eviction cases for more than 20 locations in multiple courts across southwest Ohio.

Frisch’s attorneys from Frost Brown Todd LLC said they have tried to work with the landlord to avoid evictions, according to the documents. The restaurant company wants more time to create a plan for closing the restaurants.

The attorneys said the plaintiff insists on “impractical, piecemeal evictions, resulting in needless legal fees, a waste of judicial resources and abrupt job losses that could be easily avoided through an agreed-upon schedule of prompt closures.”

Several other Frisch’s locations have closed around the Miami Valley in the last two years including 1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek and 4830 S. Dixie Drive in Moraine.

The company said “due to unforeseen circumstances and various other factors,” it was closing some locations.