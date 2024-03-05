Funeral services announced for Troy teen Ellie Carder

Carder’s family will receive visitors from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Carder’s obituary stated. Services will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery.

Carder loved her family and her friends deeply, according to her obituary. She was also a hard worker and enjoyed her jobs at a school cafeteria and at a restaurant in Troy.

“Ellie made friends easily and loved to talk nonstop about them,” according to the girl’s obituary. “Ellie will be remembered for her laughter; it was contagious. The room came alive when Ellie entered. The more she could make everyone laugh, the more fun she had.”

First responders and volunteer search and rescue teams searched for Carder throughout the month of February.

A group of people using kayaks to search for Carder found her body Sunday afternoon.

Troy police confirmed that the body was found two miles south of a bridge on State Route 41.

The morning of Feb. 6, Troy police and fire crews discovered Carder’s backpack in the river near East Main Street (Route 41), according to police.

Her obituary said Carder had a “generous, kind spirit.”

Carder’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of the funeral. It has raised more than $3,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.