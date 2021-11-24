dayton-daily-news logo
Funeral services for Greene County Sheriff Fischer today

People paid their respects to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer ahead of his funeral services on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
By Kristen SpickerLondon Bishop - Staff Writer
Updated 19 minutes ago

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer will be laid to rest today during funeral services in Cedarville and Fairborn.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. at Cedarville University’s Dixon Ministry Center at 251 N. Main St. Burial is scheduled to follow at Byron Cemetery, 3256 Trebein Road, Fairborn.

The procession from Cedarville University to Byron Cemetery will be:

  • North on North Main Street
  • West on Clifton Road
  • South on U.S. 68
  • North on state Route 235
  • West on Dayton Yellow Springs Road
  • South on Trebein Road
Credit: DaytonDailyNews

All the roads involved in the procession will be closed at noon and reopen once the procession passes. Trebien Road will remain closed between Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard until the end of graveside services.

Fischer died on Nov. 16 due to a medical complication while he was at a law enforcement conference in Sandusky. He was 65 years old.

Fischer served as Greene County’s sheriff for 18 years and previously was with the Xenia Police Division for 20 years.

On Tuesday, the community paid their respects to Fischer during a visitation at Xenia Nazarene Church. More than two dozen Greene County Sheriff’s deputies saluted and community members lined the streets as the hearse carrying Fischer traveled from Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn to the church.

About the Authors

Kristen Spicker
London Bishop
