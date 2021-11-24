Funeral services for Greene County Sheriff Fischer today

All the roads involved in the procession will be closed at noon and reopen once the procession passes. Trebien Road will remain closed between Dayton Yellow Springs Road and Commerce Center Boulevard until the end of graveside services.

Fischer died on Nov. 16 due to a medical complication while he was at a law enforcement conference in Sandusky. He was 65 years old.

Fischer served as Greene County’s sheriff for 18 years and previously was with the Xenia Police Division for 20 years.

On Tuesday, the community paid their respects to Fischer during a visitation at Xenia Nazarene Church. More than two dozen Greene County Sheriff’s deputies saluted and community members lined the streets as the hearse carrying Fischer traveled from Belton-Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn to the church.