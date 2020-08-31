Funeral services set for Cheryl Coker, Riverside homicide victim

Funeral services are set for Cheryl Coker, a 46-year-old Riverside mother and grandmother who went missing in October 2018.
A public visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Newcomer - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road.
Coker’s remains were found in April, 18 months later, in Greene County. Her death was ruled a homicide but her cause of death had not been determined.
Previously, Riverside police named Cheryl Coker’s husband, William “Bill” Coker, a suspect. Bill Coker, who was listed as his wife’s first survivor in her obituary, has denied involvement and has not been charged. He could not be reached Monday for comment.
Following the visitation, the family will have a private funeral Mass at St. Helen Catholic Church in Riverside. Cheryl Coker will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton.