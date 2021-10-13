Funeral set for Kettering teen who died after fall from boat during rowing practice

A coach told Five Rivers MetroParks officers that Lehner suffered a seizure and fell over the side of the boat. The coach said he “started looking everywhere” for the teen and jumped into the Great Miami River several times but was not able to find him. Lehner was not recovered until crews had searched for nearly an hour, according to a police report.

Lehner’s father told police that his son had a long history of epilepsy, the report stated.

His death is under investigation as an accidental drowning, “but obviously with some medical issue as a contributing factor,” Mark Hess, Five Rivers MetroParks chief of public safety said on Tuesday.