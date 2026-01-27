Future project will improve outdated section of Needmore Road in Harrison Twp.

The project will address deteriorated pavement conditions, obsolete traffic signals, and gaps in the pedestrian system, documents show.

The project is currently within its public commenting period, and residents are encouraged to respond with any input by Feb. 28, 2026.

Comments can be submitted to ODOT’s Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2029 and will require around eight months to complete.

Traffic on Needmore Road will be maintained, though lane shifts and closures will be required.

Multiple transit stops for Greater Dayton RTA Route 70 are located along the corridor. Access to these stops will be maintained during construction, although minor relocation during construction may be required.

Specific project plans include:

- Installation of approximately 680 feet of 5-foot-wide sidewalk on the north side of Needmore Road at the shopping center.

- Updating existing traffic signals to present-day standards at North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road and at Payne Avenue and Needmore. This will include the addition of reflective backplates and pedestrian accommodations.

- Resurfacing the entire corridor.

- Updates to curb ramps, as needed, to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

The project corridor was originally developed as residential in the early 1900s, documents show.

Commercial development, which now comprises most of the development, generally occurred within the last 50 years.

The project will be completed with federal Surface Transportation funds and local funding.