Fuyao helps fund Centerville Schools new mobile learning station

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

Fuyao Glass America is helping Centerville City Schools fund a new mobile learning station.

The Moraine windshield manufacturer from China Monday night announced it would donate $32,500 for the vehicle, which Centerville officials said would help the district connect with students and their families in the community.

The station will be a trailer that can be taken around the community to reach students and families beyond the classroom, said Sarah Swan, a Centerville schools spokeswoman.

It will include Chromebook laptops, WiFi hotspots, STEM activities and other educational tools, she said. The district plans to have the station ready to use in the spring or summer, Swan said.

Fuyao announced the donation at the district’s board of education meeting Monday night at Centerville High School.

Nick Blizzard
Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

