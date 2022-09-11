Gas leak in Vandalia leads to evacuation of homes

An outside gas leak occurred on the 800 block of Waldsmith Way, and several houses have been evacuatedas a result, according to the City of Vandalia Fire Division.
The Division of Fire said in a Facebook post that repairs for the gas leak are expected to take several hours.
Fire/EMS crews are on scene, the Facebook post said. They will remain on scene until AES deems it safe, the post continued.
“As soon as this situation is stabilized the Division of Fire will notify everyone that it is safe to return,” the post read. “No one is injured and a temporary shelter has been activated.’
The Division of Fire warns people to be cautious by staying out of the area.
