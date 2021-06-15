Gas prices continue to climb as crude oil hits highest price in almost 3 years

As crude oil increases to its highest prices in nearly three years, causing gas prices to continue to climb.
Crude oil hit $70/bbl Monday, it’s highest price since October 2018, according to AAA. Gas in the Miami Valley was at $3.08, with drivers seeing an average jump of 19 cents compared to last week and 20 cents compared to last month.
“Motorists are paying, on average, 37% more to fill up than the start of the year,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA spokesperson. “Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases, as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer.”
Statewide, gas prices have increased an average of 10 cents, making Ohio third in the country for the largest change in prices, according to AAA.
Michigan saw the biggest weekly increase of 15 cents and Florida was second with an 11 cent increase.
With an increase in production expected to help decrease crude oil prices, drivers probably won’t see any impact until mid-to-late July, according to AAA.