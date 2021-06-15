ODOT Ohio 48 work in Kettering causing traffic delays

KETTERING – Crews are working on the final phase of the Ohio 48 repaving with motorists urged to use an alternative route during the work estimated to be done next month.
The last phase of repaving, which includes lane closures and expected delays, began June 7 and is anticipated to take about two weeks, according to the city. After the paving is complete, the remaining work is expected to take three weeks, officials said.
Two-way traffic on the state route, also called Far Hills Avenue, will be maintained, according to the city.
The $1.2 million Ohio Department of Transportation project started in May and includes about a 1.5-mile section of Ohio 48 from the Oakwood corporation line to David Road.
South of Dayton, the state route runs through Oakwood, Kettering, Centerville and Washington Twp. in Montgomery County.
At David Road in Kettering, Ohio 48 has a daily average traffic count of nearly 26,000 vehicles, according to ODOT.
The average number of vehicles using it daily ranges from about 14,700 at Stewart Street in Dayton to more than 41,500 at Interstate 675 in Centerville, ODOT records show.