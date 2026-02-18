GE Aerospace and United ink big engine order

The agreement includes spare engines and brings United Airlines’ 787 fleet to more than 200 GEnx powered aircraft.

“GE Aerospace has an enduring relationship with United that spans decades,” Mohamed Ali, president and chief executive of GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said in a statement. “This deal will make United the largest GEnx operator in the world, and we’re honored they continue to choose us to power their success.”

GE Aerospace’s relationship with United began in 1968. The carrier today operates a fleet of GE and CFM-powered aircraft that includes CF6, GE90, GEnx, CFM56-7B, LEAP and CF34 engines.

CFM is a 50-50 joint venture between GE and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines based in West Chester Twp.

GE’s main Dayton-area plants are in Beavercreek, Vandalia and its EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus off River Park Drive.

With more than 70 million flight hours, GE said the GEnx engine powers two-thirds of all 787 aircraft in operation and exclusively powers the 747-8 aircraft.

This new order brings GE Aerospace’s firm GEnx future deliveries to nearly 1,800 engines plus spares.

The Evendale-based company has about 10,000 workers in Southwestern Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

GE is the biggest jet engine producer in the world and works with the Air Force on the F-15EX Eagle II, powered by the F110-GE-129 engine.