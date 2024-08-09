GEST cart ride service to launch in downtown Dayton in late August

GEST Carts Dayton is a new transportation service that offers rides on low-speed electric vehicles that can seat up to five passengers.

Rides will cost about $5 per group, and the service area stretches from RiverScape to the University of Dayton campus area.

The vehicles — which are kind of like fancy, enclosed golf carts — have a top speed of 25 mph. The ride service is expected to operate from about 6-10 p.m. on Thursdays and 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The electric vehicles were out on the roads downtown offering free rides during the Art in the City event on Saturday, Aug. 3. Downtown visitors got a sneak peek of what the new service will be like.

Tom Conroy, owner of GEST Carts Dayton, said community members can arrange a ride by calling 937-888-GEST (4378) or by flagging down the vehicles as they navigate downtown roadways.

Conroy said people may be able to arrange a ride using an app sometime down the line.

Conroy said GEST will be cheaper than Uber.

“I see the need and I believe in myself,” Conroy said. “This service does not financially work without advertising sponsors. Several companies and organizations have made generous contributions to bring this service to Dayton.”

Conroy said this kind of service exists in more than 150 cities in the U.S.

Conroy said his company prefers that passengers scan a QR code to pay for their rides but drivers also will accept cash.