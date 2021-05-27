Girl dies days after I-675 crash in Sugarcreek Twp. that injured 9

A girl died from injuries sustained during a three-vehicle crash on I-675 north in Sugarcreek Township that injured nine people Sunday night.
The girl was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Her identity has not been released at this time.
Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Samuel Lawson, 30, of Dayton was driving a 2015 Ford Edge north on I-675 when his vehicle hit a 2021 Honda Odyssey driven by Dylan White, 29, of Dayton, and a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Rodney Beard, 56, also of Dayton.
In total, nine people were taken to local hospitals with various degrees of injury, according to OSHP.
Patrol previously said the crash could’ve been caused by backed up traffic near a construction zone.
The crash is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.