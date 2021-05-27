dayton-daily-news logo
X

Girl dies days after I-675 crash in Sugarcreek Twp. that injured 9

ajc.com

Local News | 34 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

A girl died from injuries sustained during a three-vehicle crash on I-675 north in Sugarcreek Township that injured nine people Sunday night.

The girl was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she died Wednesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

ExploreRELATED: Troopers investigating I-675 crash that sent 8 to hospital in Sugarcreek Twp.

Her identity has not been released at this time.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Samuel Lawson, 30, of Dayton was driving a 2015 Ford Edge north on I-675 when his vehicle hit a 2021 Honda Odyssey driven by Dylan White, 29, of Dayton, and a 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Rodney Beard, 56, also of Dayton.

In total, nine people were taken to local hospitals with various degrees of injury, according to OSHP.

ExploreTravelers have mixed emotions about Memorial Day travel: What to expect

Patrol previously said the crash could’ve been caused by backed up traffic near a construction zone.

The crash is still under investigation. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top