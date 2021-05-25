Troopers investigating I-675 crash that sent 8 to hospital in Sugarcreek Twp.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a three-vehicle chain reaction crash on I-675 north in Sugarcreek Township that sent eight people to the hospital Sunday night.
The crash was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday on I-675 north near Wilmington Pike.
The first vehicle was traveling northbound when it came upon backed up traffic near a construction zone, according to OSHP. The vehicle hit the back of a second vehicle, which then hit a third vehicle.
Medics transported eight people to the hospital, but additional information about their injuries was not released.
No one has been cited at this time. Once OSHP finishes its investigation it will present its finding to the prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.
The Crash Reconstruction Team is working to determine if speeding, alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.
