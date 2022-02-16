Hamburger icon
Girl jumps out bedroom window to escape Germantown house fire

Germantown firefighters battle house fire

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

A girl jumped out of her bedroom window Wednesday morning to escape a fire at her home in Germantown.

Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the house fire in the 1200 block of Kern Drive.

A man helped catch the girl after she jumped. The girl did not appear to be injured, but she was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

