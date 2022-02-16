Girl jumps out bedroom window to escape Germantown house fire

A girl jumped out of her bedroom window Wednesday morning to escape a fire at her home in Germantown.
Crews were called around 10:30 a.m. to the house fire in the 1200 block of Kern Drive.
A man helped catch the girl after she jumped. The girl did not appear to be injured, but she was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
In Other News
1
Judge remands case involving terminated Dayton police officer
2
Edwin C. Moses I-75 exit in Dayton to get second large fueling...
3
UPDATE: Missing Dayton 10-year-old found safe
4
Kettering man with Oakwood business now Ohio Realtors president-elect
5
Cedar Fair, parent company of Kings Island, rejects SeaWorld’s buyout...
About the Author