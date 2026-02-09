GoBus to launch service in Dayton, Springfield, Middletown, Yellow Springs in March

GoBus is Ohio’s rural-intercity connection that will serve 64 cities after expansion, said Rendell Stiles, GoBus manager.

“We offer affordable, reliable and safe transportation for everyone, with everyday service,” Stiles said. “From college students traveling between campus and home to leisurely trips to the city, GoBus provides a means of transportation for underserved communities that may not otherwise have an effective way to travel.”

GoBus was launched in 2010 to try to improve transportation options for rural communities in Ohio. The service seeks to make it easier for residents in rural places to get to urban centers and other places. GoBus operates 56-seat motor coaches that have Wifi, a restroom and electric outlets at every seat.

GoBus, which is administered by Hocking Athens Perry Community Action’s transportation division, currently has five routes that go between Athens and Columbus; Athens and Cleveland; Athens and Cincinnati; Columbus and Wooster; and Columbus and Van Wert.

Four new routes that start service next month will go between Toledo and Cincinnati; Toledo and Columbus; Toledo and Ashtabula; and Columbus and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Toledo to Cincinnati route (called the Red Line) will have stops in Urbana, Springfield, Yellow Springs, Dayton, Middletown and Oxford. Buses will swing by every stop along the Red Line twice a day heading south, and twice a day heading north.

The service operates seven days a week, 365 days of the year.

GoBus’ decision to expand was based on an assessment that identified which areas of the state are in the greatest need of intercity transportation, said Stiles.

“We believe that GoBus will be a great fit in the Miami Valley, including Dayton, Springfield, Yellow Springs, Middletown, and Oxford, and we project a strong ridership base in the region,” he said.

GoBus tickets can cost $5 to $30 before tax. But prices do not exceed $40, even for bus transfers between schedules.

Information about the exact locations of the stops will become available when tickets go on sale.

However, stop locations could include downtown Dayton, the Dayton Trotwood Greyhound bus station and community, transit and multi-modal centers in Middletown, Oxford and Yellow Springs.