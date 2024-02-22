Gold Star, Skyline celebrate National Chili Day

BreakingNews
Today, Feb. 22, is National Chili Day! Gold Star and Skyline Chili are celebrating with special deals and sweepstakes.

Here’s what you need to know:

🍴Gold Star

Credit: Submitted Photo

Credit: Submitted Photo

Gold Star has been celebrating chili all week long with the inaugural Cincinnati Chili Week running from Feb. 19 through Feb. 25.

This week, customers can get:

  • Two cheese coneys for $5
  • A regular 3-, 4- or 5-way for $6
  • A single chili burger and fries for $7

100 lucky winners throughout the week will receive a free chili entrée every week for a year. All you have to do is purchase a $5, $6 or $7 meal and share a photo of it on Facebook, Instagram, X or TikTok with the hashtags #GoldStarChiliContest and #CincinnatiChiliWeek while mentioning or tagging Gold Star.

On National Chili Day, 25 additional customers will receive chili for a year.

Nearby Gold Star locations include 2395 Beechwood Dr. in Germantown, 711 E. Second St. in Franklin, 2930 Towne Blvd. in Middletown or 10 Dave Ave. in Lebanon.

🍴Skyline Chili

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Skyline Chili is celebrating National Chili Day with 50 percent extra cheese on regular or large ways through Mar. 3

The business is also hosting a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Skyline Retro Jacket, Skyline Gift Cards, Skyline grocery products and more on their website. In addition, Skyline will have all day giveaways on their social media pages.

