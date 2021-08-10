dayton-daily-news logo
X

‘Good Morning America’ features local high school band, says it’s among best in US

The Centerville High School Jazz Band was recently featured on Good Morning America, which called it “one of the best high school bands in the country.” CONTRIBUTED
Caption
The Centerville High School Jazz Band was recently featured on Good Morning America, which called it “one of the best high school bands in the country.” CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
1 hour ago

The Centerville High School Jazz Band was recently featured on ‘Good Morning America,’ which called it “one of the best high school bands in the country.”

The CHS Jazz Band was included in a segment on Ohio last week and received about 35 seconds in the spotlight.

GMA said the band has been waiting to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

ExploreEDUCATION: Centerville superintendent recommends required masks for elementary schools

The band had been scheduled to take part in the 2020 parade, but no bands were invited in the year the COVID-19 pandemic emerged worldwide, said Director Brandon Barrometti.

The band has been invited to play in this year’s parade, he said.

One band member told GMA: “We’re grateful that we have this season. We have something to look forward to every single day.”

The jazz band is a 20-time Bands of America Regional Champion, 19-time Grand National Finalist, and was the 1992 Grand National Champion, according to the school district.

ExplorePOPULAR: An early look at the 1st Whit’s Frozen Custard business in Centerville

In Other News
1
Two Dayton school board leaders not seeking re-election
2
New leader of Ohio’s schools announces surprise resignation
3
‘Crisis heroes’ thanked for keeping blood drives going during pandemic
4
Dayton to require city employees to get vaccine or weekly testing
5
Payroll Project: Montgomery County’s 10 highest paid employees
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top