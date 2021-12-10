GOP Central Committee confirms Anger as Greene County Sheriff

Scott Anger has been officially appointed as the new Greene County Sheriff, after a vote Thursday night by the Greene County Republican Party Central Committee.
County commissioners had named Anger as acting sheriff following the Nov. 16 death of Gene Fischer, who suffered a medical complication while attending a conference in Sandusky.
Fischer was a Republican elected official, so the GOP Central Committee in Greene County had 45 days to approve the appointment of Anger or choose a different replacement for Fischer.
Anger, who previously served 30 years with Xenia Police, had been chief deputy under Fischer.
“He was a former Xenia police officer, ACE task force member; I think he’ll do a great job for Greene County,” said Greene County GOP executive chair John Caupp.
Anger’s first priorities as sheriff include working to get his department a new jail and criminal justice center. Voters shot down a levy to replace the county’s aging jail in November.
“I want to maintain the professionalism of the office, continue to strive for excellence, and going forward continue to be available to the community as much as possible,” he said.
Because Fischer was less than halfway through his current term at the time of his death, the sheriff position will be back on the ballot in November 2022. Voters will choose a sheriff to finish the second half of Fischer’s term, which runs through 2024.
