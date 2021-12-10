GOP Central Committee confirms Anger as Greene County Sheriff

Anger’s first priorities as sheriff include working to get his department a new jail and criminal justice center. Voters shot down a levy to replace the county’s aging jail in November.

“I want to maintain the professionalism of the office, continue to strive for excellence, and going forward continue to be available to the community as much as possible,” he said.

Because Fischer was less than halfway through his current term at the time of his death, the sheriff position will be back on the ballot in November 2022. Voters will choose a sheriff to finish the second half of Fischer’s term, which runs through 2024.