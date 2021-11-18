Scott Anger named acting sheriff for Greene County

The Greene County Commissioners have named Chief Deputy Scott Anger as their acting sheriff Thursday, following the death of Gene Fischer.
Anger served 30 years with the Xenia Police before working for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Anger was to be sworn in as acting sheriff on Thursday afternoon.
Fischer died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency at a law enforcement conference In Sandusky. Fischer had served Greene County as sheriff for 18 years.
Serving with Xenia police from 1987 to 2017, Anger worked on multiple special assignments, including Drug Abuse Resistance Education in schools. He was a detective in the Criminal Investigation Section, a field training officer, an evidence technician, and a member of the SWAT unit.
Anger, a Xenia native, was a police sergeant in Xenia from 1997-2003, after which he was promoted to captain. He retired from the city in 2017.
