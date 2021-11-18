dayton-daily-news logo
Scott Anger named acting sheriff for Greene County

Chief Deputy Scott Anger of the Greene County Sheriff's Office speaks about Sheriff Gene Fischer's sudden death Tuesday evening during a Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, media briefing at the sheriff's office headquarters in Xenia. JIM NOELKER/ STAFF
Chief Deputy Scott Anger of the Greene County Sheriff's Office speaks about Sheriff Gene Fischer's sudden death Tuesday evening during a Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, media briefing at the sheriff's office headquarters in Xenia. JIM NOELKER/ STAFF

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The Greene County Commissioners have named Chief Deputy Scott Anger as their acting sheriff Thursday, following the death of Gene Fischer.

Anger served 30 years with the Xenia Police before working for the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Anger was to be sworn in as acting sheriff on Thursday afternoon.

ExplorePrevious: Anger retires from Xenia police

Fischer died Tuesday night after suffering a medical emergency at a law enforcement conference In Sandusky. Fischer had served Greene County as sheriff for 18 years.

Serving with Xenia police from 1987 to 2017, Anger worked on multiple special assignments, including Drug Abuse Resistance Education in schools. He was a detective in the Criminal Investigation Section, a field training officer, an evidence technician, and a member of the SWAT unit.

Anger, a Xenia native, was a police sergeant in Xenia from 1997-2003, after which he was promoted to captain. He retired from the city in 2017.

ExploreFischer remembered as good sheriff and good friend

