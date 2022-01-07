Hamburger icon
Got Styrofoam leftover from holiday gifts? Recycle it Saturday

Volunteers assist with Montgomery County’s first Styrofoam recycling event in January 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Volunteers assist with Montgomery County’s first Styrofoam recycling event in January 2021. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

By Kaitlin Schroeder
32 minutes ago

If you still have Styrofoam leftover from Christmas gifts, you can recycle it Saturday morning in Centerville.

Montgomery County Environmental Services along with the city of Centerville, Eco Development and the Centerville-Washington Parks District are holding a Styrofoam recycling event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 8.

Bring Styrofoam to Activity Center Park, 221 N. Main St., where volunteers will unload the recyclable materials and take it from there. Don’t take any soiled food containers, as those should be tossed in the trash.

All Styrofoam will be collected, processed and recycled into new products by Eco Development.

ExploreMontgomery County preparing for new 988 mental health crisis hotline

