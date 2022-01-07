Got Styrofoam leftover from holiday gifts? Recycle it Saturday

If you still have Styrofoam leftover from Christmas gifts, you can recycle it Saturday morning in Centerville.
Montgomery County Environmental Services along with the city of Centerville, Eco Development and the Centerville-Washington Parks District are holding a Styrofoam recycling event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 8.
Bring Styrofoam to Activity Center Park, 221 N. Main St., where volunteers will unload the recyclable materials and take it from there. Don’t take any soiled food containers, as those should be tossed in the trash.
All Styrofoam will be collected, processed and recycled into new products by Eco Development.
