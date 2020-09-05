Gov. DeWine announces spectator variance for Browns, Bengals games

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have been granted a variance to the state sports order that will allow up to 6,000 spectators at two home games, a release from Gov. Mike DeWine stated.
The variances allow no more than 1,500 spectators in each side of the stadium. Fans must use the designated entrance for their ticket and they must wear face masks in accordance with state regulations.
Games with the variance include the Cincinnati Bengals at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17, the Washington Football Team at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 27, the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Cincinnati Bengal on Oct. 4 and the Cleveland Browns at the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25, the release said.
“This year will certainly be different, but both the Browns and the Bengals have worked exceedingly hard and have made extensive preparations to welcome a limited number of fans to their stadiums safely,” DeWine said. “These very thorough plans and safety precautions warrant a two-game trial to try and accommodate fans, at reduced capacities with social distancing and masks.”
The maximum number of spectators at a sports venue should be less than 15 percent capacity, the Ohio Department of Health said in their Responsible Restart plan. Seating will be assigned in groups of no more than four people together. Members of a single household may be seated together.