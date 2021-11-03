Gov. DeWine, Ohio First Lady test negative after COVID-19 exposure

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine have tested negative for COVID-19 after being exposed to two staff members who tested positive for the virus.
The DeWines are not showing any symptoms. Both are fully-vaccinated and have received boosters, according to DeWine’s office.
The DeWines will not participate in any events scheduled through Sunday and will continue to be tested for COVID-19 daily.
Last August Gov. DeWine tested positive for COVID during a required screening to meet with then President Donald Trump. A second test he took later the same day came back as negative.
In Other News
1
Ohio opens Vax-2-School registration to children 5-11
2
Ohio General Assembly starts work on drawing new congressional maps
3
Election 2021: What to know about new Dayton leaders, local school...
4
Ohio teens required to pass financial literacy under new law
5
Dayton wants to move dog park north to Triangle Park
About the Author