Gov. DeWine says he and wife praying for Trump, first lady

In a statement posted to social media and sent to media outlets, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that he and wife were praying for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they both tested positive for coronavirus early this morning.
The statement reads:
"Fran and I join our fellow Ohioans in praying for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they announced early today that they have both tested positive for COVID-19.
“Along with millions of others, we extend our prayers and best wishes to the President and First Lady during this time for a speedy recovery and for their good health.”
The news of the positive results came hours after a top presidential aide also tested positive for the coronavirus, leading the president and first lady to be quarantined and tested. The news was met with many different reactions across the globe.