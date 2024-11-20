Grand jury indicts man in shooting near downtown RTA hub in Dayton

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Galloway is accused of shooting another 18-year-old man on Nov. 11 following an argument outside the Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Street near East Fourth Street.

Around 12:30 p.m., a man was walking on South Jefferson Street when he passed Galloway and reportedly said something that led to an argument.

Galloway took a handgun from his jacket pocket and shot the man in the chest, according to the prosecutor’s office. He reportedly fired three times, but only shot the victim once.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Galloway fled on foot but was arrested on the Main Street bridge.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said cameras downtown captured the shooting and helped investigators find Galloway.

“Thanks to those cameras we have a very, very strong case against the defendant,” he said.

Officers were also able to find Galloway’s jacket and the gun.

Video footage on North Main Street showed Galloway putting the gun in a dumpster, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.