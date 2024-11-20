Grand jury indicts man in shooting near downtown RTA hub in Dayton

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

A man has been indicted in a shooting that took place near the downtown Dayton RTA hub earlier this month.

Ge’Neale Dareecke Galloway, 18, of Dayton, is facing two counts of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons and obstructing official business, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Galloway is accused of shooting another 18-year-old man on Nov. 11 following an argument outside the Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Street near East Fourth Street.

Around 12:30 p.m., a man was walking on South Jefferson Street when he passed Galloway and reportedly said something that led to an argument.

Galloway took a handgun from his jacket pocket and shot the man in the chest, according to the prosecutor’s office. He reportedly fired three times, but only shot the victim once.

ExploreRELATED: 18-year-old charged in shooting near downtown Dayton RTA hub
Ge'Neale Galloway

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

icon to expand image

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

The man was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Galloway fled on foot but was arrested on the Main Street bridge.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said cameras downtown captured the shooting and helped investigators find Galloway.

“Thanks to those cameras we have a very, very strong case against the defendant,” he said.

Officers were also able to find Galloway’s jacket and the gun.

Video footage on North Main Street showed Galloway putting the gun in a dumpster, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

ExploreRELATED: 1 in critical condition, suspect detained in shooting near RTA hub in Dayton
In Other News
1
Ohio deer hunting season: See top counties and dates for deer taken
2
Preble County school resource officer found guilty of inappropriate...
3
Air Force Silver Star recipients among those honored for repulsing...
4
McRib sauce available in jugs as sandwich returns to local McDonald’s...
5
Table 33 to open for brunch Friday at Dayton Arcade

About the Author