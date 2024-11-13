Man charged in shooting near downtown Dayton RTA hub

Breaking: 2 new retailers coming to The Greene in Beavercreek

A man is in critical condition after being shot on South Jefferson Street in Dayton Monday afternoon November 11, 2024. Dayton police arrived in minutes and helped the victim. A suspect is in custody. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Local News
By
47 minutes ago
An 18-year-old man is accused of shooting another man following an argument near the downtown Dayton RTA hub Monday afternoon.

Ge’Neale Galloway is facing two counts each of felonious assault and one count each of tampering with evidence and obstructing official business, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The shooting victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries and was in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to Dayton police.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a man was walking on the sidewalk in the first block of South Jefferson Street near East Fourth Street when he passed Galloway.

The man reportedly said something when he passed Galloway and an argument began between them.

A crowd gathered around the pair and Galloway took a handgun from his jacket pocket and fired approximately three times at the other man, according to court documents.

A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch a man was shot in the chest three times.

Galloway fled the scene on foot but was arrested shortly after on the Main Street bridge, according to court records.

Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns credited downtown cameras with capturing the shooting and helping investigators locate Galloway.

“Thanks to those cameras we have a very, very strong case against the defendant,” he said.

Officers canvassing the area found the jacket Galloway was wearing as well as the gun.

Camera footage from North Main Street showed Galloway discarding the firearm in a dumpster, according to court documents.

Three 9mm casings were found on the sidewalk at the scene of the shooting.

